Nongprue provide food, supplies to semi-paralyzed woman

Nongprue officials gave bags of food and supplies to a woman who fell ill with unexplained semi-paralysis.

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam, Subdistrict Councilman Pramote Panprasong and social workers called on Somporn Thongkedluang, 56, Sept. 28.







The woman’s family explained that she was unable to speak and was suffering partial paralysis on her right side.

Family members claimed she was suffering from Bell’s palsy, although that is only a condition affecting the face, not the entire body, like a stroke. They also claimed that it resulted from her coronavirus vaccine jab, even though Bell’s is caused by damage to the facial nerve and is not a known side effect of any coronavirus vaccine.

She filed a report with the National Health Security Office with the claim to get the NHSO to pay for medical treatment at Banglamung Hospital.

Whatever the actual cause of her illness, Nongprue officials said they wanted to help Somporn. They provided her with a bag of supplies to help the family through this time.



























