Pattaya passport office and Koh Si Chang Island ordered closed

Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai has issued another order on Wednesday Jan 6:

1. The closure of the Chao Phraya Surasak City Municipality Office, Nong Kham Subdistrict, Sriracha District, Chonburi Province until the situation is resolved.

2. The passport office, Pattaya City is to be closed temporarily, until the situation is resolved.

3. The public is requested to suspend their travel to Koh Si Chang District from Jan 6 – 19, 2021 or until there is an order of change.

The Chonburi provincial ports have set measures for all types of boat operators of Koh Si Chang to pass through control measures to effectively inspect and screen people who are traveling to the Sri Racha’s island. Only medical and food supplies are allowed to be transported to the island.

Chonburi Public Health office reports 30 more new cases on Wednesday Jan 6, adding to the accumulated infected patients at a total of 420.
























