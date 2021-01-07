Deaths in Thailand rise as 63-year-old driver for migrant workers dies of COVID-19

365 more people were confirmed with COVID-19 and another person died of it over the past 24 hours.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the new cases raised the total in the country to 9,331, Thailand ranked 130th by the number of COVID-19 patients in the global list of countries with the pandemic.





The new cases consisted of 250 local infections, 99 detected through active testing and 16 quarantined arrivals.

The death toll rose by one to 66. The latest death was a 63-year-old man who was a driver sending migrant workers to Samut Sakhon province. He had had hypertension.

Dr Taweesilp asked people to wear face masks, regularly wash hands and postpone trips until Feb 1.









He also said that COVID-19 from a cockfighting den in Ang Thong province was transmitted to 38 people in Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri and Ang Thong.

In Rayong, COVID-19 from gambling dens spread to 7-8 districts. In Samut Sakhon, most infected people were at working ages and there were many factories, Dr Taweesilp said. (TNA)













