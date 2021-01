Pattaya Public Health warns the people to quickly wash their hands or apply and scrub their hands and wrists with alcoholic gel after touching these risky items or using these facilities.

*Door knobs

*Stair rails

*After using public toilets, and telephones

*Microphones

*Public walking rails

*Coins and banknotes

*After using ATM booths

*After getting to and from your working desks in offices

*Elevator buttons

*Supermarket carts

*And all types of public entrance doors and gates