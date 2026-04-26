Pattaya partners with TAGTHAi to push Smart Tourism push and unified digital travel platform

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya has joined hands with TAGTHAi to develop an integrated digital tourism platform aimed at strengthening its push toward becoming a Smart Tourism City.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said the collaboration is designed to make travel in Pattaya more convenient, accessible, and cost-effective for both Thai and international visitors. Through a single platform, tourists will be able to browse accommodation, restaurants, attractions, and city tourism activities in one place.







The initiative also introduces the use of QR code payments via “TAGTHAi Easy Pay,” allowing visitors to make transactions across a wide range of businesses, from small local shops to major retail outlets. Officials say the system is expected to improve convenience while also helping promote local businesses and tourism campaigns more effectively.

The mayor added that the project will support broader economic stimulation in the tourism sector and strengthen Pattaya’s competitiveness as a destination. Relevant city departments have been instructed to review the details and legal framework of the draft MOU to ensure compliance before the end of the current administrative term, allowing for a smooth signing process.

The partnership is part of Pattaya’s long-term plan to develop into a Smart Tourism City with a focus on sustainable tourism growth, aiming to generate lasting economic benefits for the city.

















































