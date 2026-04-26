Pedestrian safety remains priority as Pattaya says stray dog control needs sustained effort

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials, led by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, are stepping up efforts to manage the growing number of stray dogs roaming public areas in Pattaya, aiming to make streets, beaches, and walking routes safer and more comfortable for both residents and visitors.

Teams have been deployed to patrol key zones, particularly areas with heavy foot traffic such as beachfront promenades, markets, and residential neighborhoods. The goal is to reduce incidents involving aggressive or territorial dogs while addressing long-standing concerns from pedestrians who feel uneasy walking in areas where packs gather, especially at night.







Officials say the approach focuses on humane methods, including capturing stray dogs for relocation, sterilization, and vaccination programs to control population growth and prevent disease. Some animals are transferred to shelters or care centers, while others may be returned to managed zones after treatment.

In addition, the city is offering free vaccinations for owned dogs, encouraging residents to bring their pets in for shots to reduce the risk of disease and improve overall animal control in the community.

Despite these efforts, the issue remains complex. Stray dogs often return to familiar areas where food sources are available, and feeding by well-meaning individuals can unintentionally encourage them to stay in busy public spaces.

Residents have welcomed increased action, noting that groups of dogs can still be seen along quieter streets or near beach access points. Tourists have also raised concerns about unexpected encounters, particularly in poorly lit areas.







City officials acknowledge that solving the problem will take time and continued cooperation from the public. They are urging people not to abandon pets and to avoid feeding stray animals in public areas, while supporting long-term solutions such as adoption programs and responsible pet ownership.

For now, the city’s message is clear: improving safety for pedestrians remains a priority, but managing stray dogs in a busy destination like Pattaya will require sustained effort.

















































