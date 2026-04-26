Pattaya East railway drainage project phase 2 advances toward Huai Yai Canal flood relief goal

PATTAYA, Thailand – Construction of the East Railway Road drainage system Phase 2 in Pattaya is progressing steadily, with works now advancing toward the Huai Yai Canal, a key discharge point expected to significantly improve flood management in the Khao Talo area.

The project, which began on February 22, 2025, is scheduled to take 680 days and is expected to be completed on January 2, 2027. It is designed to address recurring flood problems in eastern Pattaya through a long-term and sustainable drainage solution.







Officials say the system goes beyond basic pipe installation, describing it as a major redesign of water flow patterns in the area. The infrastructure includes large-scale drainage pipes ranging from 1,200 mm to 2,800 mm in diameter, extending several kilometers, along with a full network of manholes, retention basins, and pumping stations.

At the heart of the system are four large water pumps, each capable of discharging 0.75 cubic meters of water per second. The installation is supported by a 1,500 KVA power system and transformer setup to ensure continuous operation even during heavy rainfall or emergency conditions.

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly improve flood drainage efficiency in eastern Pattaya and reduce long-standing impacts from seasonal heavy rains.























































