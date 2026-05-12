Pattaya partners OR to expand EV charging network under ‘Go Green’ push

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has joined forces with PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited to accelerate the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure under the city’s “Pattaya Go Green” initiative, aiming to position the coastal destination as a low-carbon and sustainable tourism hub.

The agreement was signed on May 12 at Pattaya City Hall, Thappraya Meeting Room, with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and senior executives from OR, including representatives from its EV Ecosystem division.







The collaboration focuses on promoting clean energy use, supporting electric vehicle adoption, and improving urban transport systems in line with Thailand’s broader sustainability goals.

Under the plan, OR’s EV Station PluZ network will expand high-performance quick-charging stations ranging from 40 kW to 180 kW across five strategic locations in Pattaya’s key tourism and public service zones.

These include Naklua Pho Market, Central Pattaya Beach, Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya City Hospital, and a parking area near Khao Phra Tamnak.

Officials said the locations were selected to support both residents and tourists, ensuring convenient access to charging facilities across major travel routes.







The EV Station PluZ system will also operate as an unmanned digital service platform via a mobile application, allowing users to locate stations, reserve charging slots, start and stop charging sessions, make online payments, and track usage history in real time.

City officials said the partnership is a major step toward strengthening clean energy infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing Pattaya’s competitiveness as a smart and sustainable tourism city.

The initiative is expected to support the growing number of electric vehicles in Thailand while reinforcing Pattaya’s long-term vision of becoming a green tourism destination with improved environmental quality and modern urban mobility systems.

















































