Pattaya gas station worker shares moment motorbike dragged her in fuel theft escape

PATTAYA, Thailand – A young gas station worker in Pattaya has spoken out after being injured while attempting to stop a motorcyclist who allegedly sped away without paying for fuel, dragging her across the ground and leaving her with head injuries requiring stitches.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on May 11 at a gas station along Sukhumvit Road inbound toward Pattaya in Naklua, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

Security footage captured the moment the female employee grabbed onto the rear of the motorcycle as the rider accelerated away from the station after refueling.







On May 12, reporters spoke with the injured worker, identified only as “Ploy,” a 20-year-old employee who sustained facial swelling, bruising across her body, and a deep head wound requiring two stitches.

Ploy said the suspect arrived at the station shortly before midnight and requested a full tank of Gasohol 95 fuel.

She admitted becoming suspicious after the customer repeatedly raised his hands in a wai gesture toward her during the interaction.

After the refueling was completed, she asked whether the rider would pay by QR code scan, and he nodded in response. She then turned to inform the cashier that the customer intended to pay electronically.

However, the rider suddenly mounted the motorcycle, started the engine, and allegedly raised his hands in another wai gesture before accelerating toward the station exit.

Believing the suspect was attempting to flee without payment, Ploy instinctively grabbed the rear of the motorcycle.

“I tried to let go, but I couldn’t release my hand in time,” she said.

The force of the accelerating motorcycle dragged her across the ground before she lost balance and struck her head heavily on the pavement.







Ploy said she has worked at gas stations for more than three years and had never experienced anything similar before.

“This is the first time in my life something like this has happened. I will remember it for a long time,” she said while urging police to track down and arrest the suspect.

Authorities are reviewing security camera footage and continuing efforts to identify the motorcyclist involved in the incident.

















































