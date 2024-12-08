Pattaya police unable to save tourist found unconscious by the sea

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of December 7, Pattaya police and rescue volunteers responded to a distress call about a foreign tourist found unconscious at Pattaya Beach opposite Soi 3.

Upon arrival, officers found a female tourist, approximately 40-50 years old, lying face down in the water. Onlookers had pulled her to shore, where Pattaya police attempted CPR to revive her while awaiting rescue personnel. Tragically, the victim had been submerged for an extended period and could not be revived, passing away shortly after rescue efforts began.







Eyewitness Arthit Chinrat, 43, a squid fisherman, reported seeing the woman earlier playing in the shallow waters. Upon returning moments later, he discovered her lifeless in the water and immediately sought help.

The deceased’s body has been transported to Banglamung Hospital for preservation, awaiting family contact to arrange funeral rites according to their religious customs.



































