Pattaya’s mayor touted the city tourist attractions in an interview on Nation TV.

Poramet Ngampichet spoke on the “Krisana Tour Yok Lor” (Krisana Wheelchair Tour) program on July 18.

He touted the success of this year’s Pattaya Marathon and hyped the upcoming Pattaya Music Festival in August and Fireworks Festival in November.







He said Pattaya prioritizes tourists regardless of gender and ages, including seniors and disabled people.

The re-run of the interview can be seen on Nation TV YouTube.