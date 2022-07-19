Probe over military helicopter crash landing in Songkhla, South Thailand

The government has ordered an official probe after a military helicopter crash landed in Songkhla province, injuring seven people including Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, commander of the 4th Army Region. No fatalities were reported.

The investigation was requested by Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, who also ordered that specialized care be provided to those injured in the crash.







Reports indicate that the helicopter, a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk that had been in service for 17 years, was having engine issues while flying over Songkhla’s Thepha district. According to the Royal Thai Army, the pilots were forced to make an emergency landing in a rubber plantation in Ban Khlong Yon village.



The two pilots and five passengers, including Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, who had been inspecting border provinces, were later rescued and taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries. (NNT)

































