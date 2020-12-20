Pattaya-Nongprue touts milk for special-needs kids

Nongprue officials revived their milk promotion as part of good nutrition for special-needs children at a Dec. 18 seminar.







Mayor Mai Chaiyanit opened the meeting where Darin Singshathorn, a physical therapist at Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital, explained to parents of special-needs kids that milk is an essential part of a child’s diet and can help in the development of impaired children.

Deputy Clerk Thanet Phuyim said the sub-district is aware physically and mentally challenged children need extra care and has run a campaign to provide free milk and education every winter.















