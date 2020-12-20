Gas leak blamed for Pattaya restaurant fire

Authorities blamed a leaky gas valve for the fire at a Pattaya Japanese restaurant that caused 200,000 baht in damage, but injured no one.

Firefighters took about 20 minutes to extinguish the Dec. 19 blaze at Khun Yai Somsri on Soi Wat Boonsamphan. The restaurant was heavily damaged by the fire, which broke out in the kitchen.







Investigators believe a cooking-gas tank used in the grilled-meat eatery was not closed properly. It’s unknown what ignited the flames.

A sister of the shop owner said the restaurant closed at 11 p.m. and the fire broke afterward.

A security guard at a nearby restaurant spotted the fire as it began and tried to use a fire extinguisher to quell the flames, but could not. He evacuated only to hear several explosions behind him.













