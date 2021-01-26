Pattaya-Nongprue food bank open 3 days a week

Nongprue continued its effort to help those affected by the Covid-19 crisis by again opening a food “cupboard” to the poor and unemployed.

Mayor Mai Chaiyanit again was on hand at Wat Sutthawat for the food bank Jan. 25, which provides rice, dried goods, drinking water, eggs, canned fish and instant noodles to the needy.





Donations came from the temple, Nongprue Women’s Development Group, department stores such as Tesco-Lotus South Pattaya, and Tharathip Drinking Water Co.

The food bank is open at the temple from 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Feb. 19.































