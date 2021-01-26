Chonburi police nab suspect in convenience store armed robberies

A young convenience store serial robber has been arrested in Chonburi over last weekend.

Chonburi police captured a 21-year-old man wanted for the serial robberies of convenience stores around the province.





Wirunkit Pakkarakornset was brought for a police news conference Jan. 24 along with the handmade gun he allegedly used to rob a convenience store the night of Jan. 18 in Muang District.

Muang police chief Pol. Col. Nitat Wanepradub had launched a manhunt for the armed robber after several 7-Elevens and Family Marts were hit in the central district.

He now faces multiple armed robbery and theft-at-night charges.













