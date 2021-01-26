Pa Tong Go Pattaya’s pandemic-breakfast rage

While certainly not new, Thai-style Chinese donuts have become Pattaya’s pandemic-breakfast trend.







“Pa Tong Go,” the Thai version of Chinese “you tiau” or “yao tiew” donuts, are small fried pieces of dough in an “X” shape. Made alternately crispy or soft, they vary in size and exact shape depending on the cook.

Ranee Laohamat operates one of the city’s most-popular donut shops, Go Inter Shop, on Soi Pornprapanimit 6 at Soi Siam Country Club. She said, during better times, many tourists stopped by to try the donuts for the first time.





She makes them crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside and serves them with either condensed milk or Thai custard for dipping.

She started her business five years ago after profiting a million baht in Pa Tong Go sales at a Bangkok department store’s 10-day food fair.

Her shop also offers chicken biryani for just 20 baht to help unemployed people during the Covid-19 crisis and sells the ready-to-fry dough to make your own donuts at home.

For more information, call 094-660-1079.



















