Struggling Pattaya residents received more aid at Nongprue’s latest “happy cupboard” event.

Jumnien Chaiyanit, chairwoman of Nongprue Women’s Development Group, handed out food and consumer goods at the Jan. 28 event at Sutthawat Temple.





Donations came from the temple, Nongprue Women’s Development Group, department stores such as Tesco-Lotus South Pattaya and Tharathip Drinking Water Co.

The food bank is open at the temple from 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Feb. 19.