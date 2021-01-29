Set to be ripped up, Pattaya Walking Street gets scrubbed

Pattaya officials and civil servants on Thursday scrubbed Walking Street, even though parts of the roadway will be ripped up starting Monday.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, his wife Sukumol and local government and business employees grabbed brooms and washed down the South Pattaya nightlife strip, calling it a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Dust and dirt will quickly return to Walking Street Monday when the Provincial Electricity Authority starts digging up the roadway to bury overhead power and communications lines.

The mayor said he wanted to give people a chance to snap photos of a clean Walking Street filled with wires and power poles as a memory before the PEA removes them.

Sonthaya said he hopes domestic tourists will return to Walking Street and the city soon as the government has lowered the coronavirus alert level in the province from deep red to orange. (PCPR)



















