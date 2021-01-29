Kanom Jeen Je Ni opens on the Dark Side of Pattaya

Nongprue officials were on hand for the grand opening of a new kanom jeen (thin rice noodles) restaurant.

Mayor Mai Chaiyanit and subdistrict administrators on Jan. 28 congratulated owner Patcharapol Rodpie, who also owns Job Jab Barbecue behind the Khao Noi Market.





Patcharapol said he wanted to open a Kanom Jeen Je Ni eatery as the dish is his family’s favorite and he has a unique recipe.

Kanom jeen is a dish of soft and thin noodles made from fermented rice topped with a variety of curries and is eaten together with fresh, blanched and pickled vegetables. The most basic condiments are long beans, pickled mustard greens, shredded cabbage, sprouts and Thai basil leaves.

Patcharapol said he offers six sauces, including crab, fish, anchovy, sour fish organs, green and sweet curries.

The restaurant offers other dishes as well, such as pork noodles with blood soup and soft pork, and stewed pork.

Everything on the menu is 30 baht to help Pattaya residents during these hard times, he said.

Call 090-080-0003 for more information.



















