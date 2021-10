Pattaya netizens flew into another lather over a video clip of a homeless man smoking what appeared to be drugs.

Online users expressed fear and loathing, with nary a hint of empathy or sympathy, over a vagrant who they speculated might hurt someone.







A check on the spot in South Pattaya where the video was filmed Oct. 19 found the homeless man, this time pacing near an ATM outside a convenience store with scissors in his hand. Needless to say, no one was using the bank machine.