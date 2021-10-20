Pattaya Motorway 7 access road riddled with potholes

East Pattaya residents are complaining again about potholes, this time at the Highway 7 offramp near Nongprue’s King Bhumibol Park.

Specifically at the entrance of Soi Chaiyapornwitee 16, large holes have basically closed one lane, as they pose too much danger to vehicles.







The closed lane has been a construction spot for an unknown agency, but there were no crews and no signs. Rainy season has made the surface unpassable.

Residents want Nongprue Subdistrict to wake up and fix the longstanding problem.



























