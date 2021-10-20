200-bed Lerdsin field hospital opens for service in Bangkok

The Department of Medical Services has collaborated with Charoen Pokphand Group and Pruksa Real Estate to bring Lerdsin Field Hospital to service. The 200-bed facility will take in Covid patients with severe or complicated symptoms.







Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday chaired the official launch of the Covid field hospital, Lerdsin Hospital. This field facility was set up on land provided by Pruksa Real Estate and is being funded by the Charoen Pokphand Group as well as by public donations. The 200-bed facility will take in COVID-19 patients who experience severe complications, and those with the color codes yellow and red. There is a clear separation of zones for male and female patients, in addition to positive and negative pressure rooms equipped with the necessary equipment.



The construction of Lerdsin Field Hospital will accommodate the closure of the Ministry of Public Health’s reception center for Covid patients at the Nimibutr sports building in the National Stadium complex. It will also take in the patient load resulting from the closure of the field hospital for persons with disabilities at Sirindhorn Science Home in Pathum Thani province, as well as the two hospitels run by the National Cancer Institute in Bangkok and by Metta Pracharak Hospital in Nakhon Pathom.







Lerdsin Hospital, which will be the operator of the new field hospital, is run by the Department of Medical Services, Ministry of Public Health. (NNT)













































