A motorist took a wrong turn and ended up in the ocean along Jomtien Beach.

“Mongkol,” 38, was uninjured in the April 29 crash in Najomtien Subdistrict of Sattahip District.

Mongkol said a motorcyclist cut him off on a dark section of the waterfront road. He lost control, ran over the sidewalk, into a construction sign, and ended up in the water.