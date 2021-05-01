‘Smart gate’ body-temp scanners installed at Pattaya pier

Pattaya has installed a “smart gate” at Bali Hai Pier to speed up screening Koh Larn ferry passengers for fevers to prevent congestion and delays.

The equipment, which uses thermal body scanners to operate gate doors, was installed under an agreement between city hall and National Telecom PLC. The system also scans faces and transmits data back to a central database using 5G connectivity.







Everyone approaching the gate doors leading to the ferries is scanned. If the person is running a fever, the doors will not open.

The equipment is faster, more efficient and takes less manpower than the usual system of having staffers use handheld temperature scanners for each person passing through the pier.







