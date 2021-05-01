Pattaya rescue group urges Thais not to lie about Covid-19

The head of Pattaya’s main paramedic service begged people not to lie or conceal their illness and to admit it if they have Covid-19.

Hundreds of medical workers across the country have been infected with the coronavirus by patients too embarrassed to admit where they’ve been or who lied about their symptoms to save face.







Prasit Thongthitcharoen, head of the rescue unit at the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, said April 30 that such selfish and reckless behavior puts his medics at risk. The foundation has never refused to take Covid-19 patients, so there is no need to lie, he said.

But Thais continue to mask their symptoms. Last week one claimed he had a stomach ache and needed an ambulance. It turns out he had Covid-19 and knew he did. The unprotected paramedics were forced into 14 days of quarantine.



Prasit said it’s imperative everyone provide full and truthful information about their symptoms, timelines and contacts. If too many paramedics are forced to quarantine, it will affect service levels for everyone in Pattaya.













