A teenager was killed when a speeding pickup truck overshot a curve and hit his motorbike in Pattaya.

Chanachai Kaewsot died at the scene of the May 14 accident on Soi Siam Country Club of a skull fracture. His unregistered Honda MSX lay smashed nearby.



Nattapong Srisomphon, the 23-year-old driver of the Isuza D-Max that hit him, was arrested.

The pickup driver said he was from Ayutthaya and not familiar with the streets. He approached the curve too fast, lost control and hit the motorbike.