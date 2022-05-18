Pattaya School hosts parent orientation in preparation for reopening

By Warapun Jaikusol
Parents attend the pre-opening orientation session at Nernplubwan School in east Pattaya in preparation for young students returning to the classroom after two years of online learning.

Nernplubwan School in east Pattaya got parents ready for the new school year with a pre-opening orientation.

Principal Thanachai Wongsaroj led the May 15 session for parents of kindergarten through fourth grade students to introduce them to the curriculum, teaching plan and activities for the young students returning the classroom after two years of online learning.

Moreover, the orientation introduced parents to the school’s Covid-19 prevention policies, including the requirement for kids to wear masks at all times, keep their distance from fellow pupils and wash hands often.

Principal Thanachai Wongsaroj introduced the curriculum, teaching plan and activities for young students returning to the classroom.









