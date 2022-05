A Pattaya woman’s car was damaged when fire broke out under the hood while she shopped.

No one was injured in the May 15 blaze involving a Honda CRV at the Pattaya Outlet Mall. Firefighters needed only 10 minutes to put out the flames.



Owner Anchalee Sangsukwow, 45, said she had gone inside the mall to run an errand when she heard an announcement about a Honda CRV being on fire. She came out to see it was her SUV.

The fire appeared to have been sparked by the battery.