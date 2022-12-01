Pattaya motorbike-taxi drivers called on carpet after ‘Voice’ singer arrest

After one of their own was arrested for molesting a TV talent show singer, Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers were called in for a mandatory meeting with police.

Sittisak Polarwut, 35, was arrested for indecent behavior and drug use Nov. 28. He subsequently was stripped of his motorbike-taxi permit and driver’s license.







The driver admitted to inappropriately touching Yannawat “Paeja” Charoenatipat, who gained fame on Thailand’s version of “The Voice” television talent show, as he drove her on a roundabout route from central Pattaya to Walking Street Nov. 26.

Drivers co-operative representatives were reminded they are a prominent face of Pattaya and always must be on their best behavior.







Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai reviewed policies covering acquisition of motorcycle-taxi vests, rules and regulations, law enforcement, cleanliness and wardrobe, and clearly defining prices before providing service to customers to prevent quarrels.







He announced that Pattaya Police Station will form groups of motorcycle-taxi drivers to observe and notify police in case of finding a suspicious person having the potential to cause trouble so as to maintain a good image of the taxi sector.

As of 2019, Pattaya, Naklua and Jomtien Beach had a combined 617 motorbike-taxi stands with 6,200 drivers. The pandemic has reduced that number appreciably, although no current counts are available.

































