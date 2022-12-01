Pattaya taxi driver arrested for molesting ‘Voice’ singer

Pattaya police arrested a motorbike-taxi driver who admitted to molesting a famous singer on her way to a gig on Walking Street.

Yannawat “Paeja” Charoenatipat, who gained fame on Thailand’s version of “The Voice” television talent show, brought a video to police Nov. 27 of her being repeatedly touched on the leg by a taxi driver on her way from Soi Paniadchang to a nightclub on Walking Street where she was performing.







The next morning police arrested Sittisak Polarwut, 35, at his home. Panicked by police, he took a methamphetamine pill right in front of the arresting officers.

Incoherent from the drugs, Sittisak mumbled that he was the man in the video, police said. The driver said he touched the woman to ensure she didn’t fall off the bike.







Yannawat accused Sittisak of repeatedly touching her leg and making moaning sounds while taking an out-of-the-way route to Walking Street, including driving the wrong way against traffic and through an underground parking lot at the Mike Shopping Mall. She said she was afraid he would try to rape her.

Sittisak, who has a criminal record for drug use, was charged with indecency and possession of a Class 1 narcotic. Police revoked his driver’s license and permit to work as a taxi driver.





































