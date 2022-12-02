Thai government certifies 6 safe taxi-hailing mobile phone apps

The government approved six mobile phone applications for people to hail taxis safely with reasonable fares.

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said that to provide people with access to safe taxi services and fair prices, the Transport Ministry certified the six mobile phone applications that had reasonable fares, informed commuters of fares in advance, guaranteed passengers’ privacy and also insured them as required by law. The six apps are Grab, Robinhood, Hello Phuket Service, Bonku, Asia Cab and Airasia Super App.







“The government sees the benefits of introducing more choices of the transport that is convenient, safe and suitable to digital lifestyles and increasing extra jobs and income for people. The government thus invites people to hail taxis through these certified apps,” Ms Rachada said. (TNA)































