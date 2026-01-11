Transgender fight outside Pattaya home disturbs family, owner calls for police action

PATTAYA, Thailand — A South Pattaya resident has expressed frustration after repeated incidents of public fighting outside their home in Soi Kor Pai 2. Security camera footage shows a group of transgender women repeatedly meeting in front of the house to settle disputes, often resulting in loud physical confrontations.







The latest incident occurred on the morning of January 10, creating such a disturbance that the homeowner’s father, who is battling cancer, was startled awake by the noise.

The homeowner says these repeated disturbances have caused significant distress and is urging Pattaya City Police to intervene and maintain public order in the area.



































