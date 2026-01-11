Heartbreaking Pattaya house fire leaves elderly couple escaping death by seconds

PATTAYA, Thailand — A late-night house fire narrowly spared the lives of an elderly couple in Nongprue on January 10. At around 10 p.m., Pattaya’s land disaster relief unit received a report of a residential fire at House in Moo 12, East Pattaya. Firefighters, rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon, local police from Pattaya City Police Station, and district officials rushed to the scene.

A crowd of shocked residents gathered as flames engulfed the two-storey home, built of mixed concrete and wood. Thick smoke blanketed the area while police evacuated nearby residents. Fire crews worked urgently to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighboring houses. After more than 30 minutes, the fire was brought under control.







Once the flames were extinguished, the house was found almost completely destroyed, reduced to charred remains. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities.

The homeowner, 78-year-old Mrs. Lamai Eiamrai, told officers she lives with her husband of the same age, who is bedridden. While washing dishes, she heard a loud electrical short from a wooden wall, followed by sparks that quickly ignited the house. She managed to carry her husband out to safety and sought help from neighbors to alert authorities. Most of their belongings could not be saved.



Pattaya City Police Superintendent Col. Anek Srathongyu ordered investigators to inspect the scene. Police, together with forensic officers from Region 2 in Chonburi, will conduct a detailed examination to determine the exact cause of the fire.



































