Thai police to start point deduction on drivers violating traffic rules in January

Point deduction will start on January 9 next year on the drivers who violate traffic rules, said the national police chief.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the national police chief, said each licensed driver would have 12 points. Point deduction will happen in two forms. It will happen immediately at the time of traffic rule violation on streets. This will apply to 20 offences including mobile phone use while driving, failure to wear a helmet, failure to stop for pedestrians at crosswalks and red light jumping.







The other kind of point deduction will be enforced when drivers refuse to pay traffic fines by deadlines. This will be for 42 offences concerning vehicles and roads such as violation of parking bans and traffic signs.

Any drivers who lose all 12 points will have their licenses suspended for 90 days. At the third complete point loss in three years, licenses may be suspended longer. At the fourth complete point loss, licenses could be revoked, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

Deducted points will be restored in one year after the dates of violation. (TNA)






































