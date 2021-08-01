Pattaya media distributes food supplies to the needy around town

Members of the press and private sector on HM the King’s birthday distributed food to impoverished people severely hurt by the economic collapse caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the Press Association of Pattaya, led by President Umporn Sangkawe and PAP advisor Chaiyod Phupattanapong, assembled at the Diana Garden Resort July 28, where they received for distribution a generous donation of 300 packages of food and drinking water from Sopin Thappajug, MD of the Diana Group.







To avoid crowding in one location, members of the press spread out around Pattaya and the neighboring communities, distributing food and water nearer to people’s homes.

The distributions were divided into three routes. The first was on Beach Road, Walking Street and South Pattaya Road. The second route took the benefactors to the Naklua and Nongprue Communities, and the 3rd route people in the Khao Talo and Boonsamphan Communities received the food donations.





























