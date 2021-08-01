GSB offers Pattaya loan customers 6 months loan deferment

Government Savings Bank loan customers can defer repayment for up to six months online or by visiting GSB’s Pattaya branch.

Speaking to Soi Khopai Community residents July 31, bank manager Sudjai Kawijan said more than 50 customers have taken advantage of the offer since July 25.







To qualify for the deferment, individual borrowers must not owe more than 200,000 baht. The bank will set how many months loans can be deferred, but the latest is December.

Sudjai said 750,000 GSB customers nationwide qualify for loan deferments, including individuals and businesses.

Applications can be submitted via the bank’s MyMo mobile application or in person at the GSB branch near Pattaya City Hall.























