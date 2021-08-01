Thailand allocates 150,000 doses of US-donated Pfizer vaccine to foreign residents

Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the allocation of some 150,000 doses of the US-donated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to foreign residents in Thailand.

Starting 1 August 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a new online platform for foreign residents in Thailand to register for the FIRST dose of COVID-19 vaccination.







The platform “expatvac.consular.go.th” is opened for registration to foreign residents of all ages nationwide. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, will arrange vaccination to those registered in accordance with priority criteria similar to that of Thai nationals, e.g. elders, pregnant women and those with underlying chronic diseases.



The registered foreign residents will be notified of the dates and vaccination sites in accordance to their priorities and residencies.

The Ministry of Public Health will announce details of vaccination procedure for Thai students or athletes who are scheduled to attend schools or international tournaments abroad in due course.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand reiterates its gratitude to the government of the United States of America for the donation of the COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand. (NNT)

Click here for online registration: https://expatvac.consular.go.th

More info: https://www.facebook.com/ThaiMFA























