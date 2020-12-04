Pattaya mayor’s brother collapses at campaign forum

Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization President Wittaya Kunplome collapsed Thursday as he took the stage at a candidate forum for the upcoming provincial election.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Wittaya was walking to the podium at the Burapha University’s Political Science and Law Department when he lost conscious and fell to the ground. Rival candidate for his job Sarawuth Wongsangthong of the Progressive Chonburi Party, caught him before he hit his head.

He was treated at the university’s hospital.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said his younger brother had been having trouble sleeping for several days and was weak from diarrhea.

Wittaya of the We Love Chonburi Party, was invited to present his vision for the province at the university-organized forum along with Sarawuth, Poloylapat Singtothong of the Progressive Movement for Change in Chonburi Party, and independent Sapa Palawaree.

Burapha canceled the forum and will announce a date if it is rescheduled.











