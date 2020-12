A hotel employee died after she lost control of her motorbike and hit a parked car on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya.







Paramedics were unable to save the severely injured Lumpie Chupromwong, 46, as she laid on the pavement opposite of Ford Service Center Dec. 2.

The unidentified driver’s Toyota Vios suffered only minor damage.

Police are investigating.