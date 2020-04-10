Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update Central

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS

National Institute for Emergency Medicine:1669

Bang Lamung Police Station: 038 221 800

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya: 038 259 999

Highway Patrol Police: 038 425 440

Nongprue Police station: 038 197 007

Pattaya City Call Center: 1337

Pattaya City Police Station: 038 420 804

Pattaya International Hospital: 038 428 374

Pattaya Memorial Hospital: 038 488 777

Pattaya Tourist Police: 038 425 937

FOOD DISTRIBUTION AROUND TOWN

Businesses, Associations and clubs including generous citizens set up tables in different areas of Pattaya and Naklua to distribute food and water to those who are unemployed and cannot afford to buy food for themselves and their families.

ESSENTIAL NEEDS – FOOD – DRINK – MEDICINE

The Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya will be CLOSED temporarily from March 26, 2020 until further notice. The supermarkets, pharmacies, and food and beverage service for delivery and take away to continue supporting the community during this challenging time. Please use G Floor Entrance (Pattaya Beach Road Only) For more information, please contact Tel. 038 710294 -8.

The Avenue Shopping Mall on Pattaya 2nd Road is now CLOSED; only some take-out catering zones, supermarket and pharmacies are still in service.

Restaurants are no longer allowed to serve sit-in customers. Only take-away orders are allowed, except in hotels.

GOVERNMENT SERVICES

The Pattaya Passport Application and Renewal Office at the Avenue Shopping Mall on Pattaya 2nd Road is CLOSED until further notice.

HOTELS & RESORTS

Dusit Thani Pattaya To help the Thai government in its efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand, including implementing social distancing measures to keep people safe, we’ll be closing our doors for a little while and will resume operations as soon as the situation is back to normal.

Hilton Pattaya temporarily suspends their operations from April 2020 until further notice.

Thai Garden Resort has temporarily suspended operations. They are not accepting reservations until further notice. They are committed to fully restoring operations and look forward to welcoming guests back in the near future.

The J Hotel Group which includes Hotel J Residence, Hotel J Pattaya, Hotel J Inspire, and JP Villa will shut down April 1 until the pandemic ends.

ASSOCIATIONS & CLUBS

Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) regrets to announce that due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus situation, meetings are CANCELLED until 26 April 2020.

FCCT CLOSURE – From 23 March to 13 April

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand will be closed to members and guests from 5pm on Monday 23 March until at least Monday 13 April depending on how the COVID-19 outbreak develops. All programmes and clubhouse activities are suspended until further notice, and members should use The Bulletin, Facebook and the club’s website to keep informed of FCCT developments. For more information email: [email protected]

Read Full Text and Appeal to all Readers.

Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya (English) has CANCELLED its meeting at the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel scheduled for Wednesday 25 March 2020. President Joachim Klemm Email: [email protected]







HEALTH INSURANCE

Aetna offering members free information

Aetna members seeking free information about COVID-19 in Thai and English can call the COVID-19 advice line until 30th June 2020. 0 2677 0988 09.00am – 06.00 pm. Monday – Friday (Except public holiday).

SPORTS

CANCELLATIONS & NON-CANCELLATIONS

BREAKING NEWS: GOLF COURSES CLOSED

Chonburi Province Governor’s new orders (27 March 2020) say golf courses, driving ranges and other services in Chonburi Province and Rayong District must close until further notice for the Thailand authorities to try to combat this dreadful virus that is killing people all over the world.

News from the Billabong Golf Club. It is now official that all golf courses in Chonburi Province and Rayong Province are CLOSED until further notice for the Thailand authorities to try to combat this dreadful virus that is killing people all over the world. We at the Billabong fully support this directive and wish all our golfers and families the very best for a virus free future. Hopefully this virus will be beaten by the medical experts and we can all get back to enjoying our golf and lives here in the land of smiles.

Pattaya Sports Club Office Closed during COVID-19 Crisis

Due to the severity of the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic, the Thai government has invoked an Emergency Decree as of 26 March 2020.

The advice is for people to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus and only essential businesses can remain open.

The Pattaya Sports Club realises that a lot of people will stay home and observe ‘Social Distancing’ or ‘Self Isolation’ during this critical period.







This is very good practice, as it not only protects themselves from getting infected with the coronavirus but also shows care and concern for the others who they might come in contact with.

For the safety and good health of all concerned, the Pattaya Sports Club office will be CLOSED as of now until further notice.

For enquiries and other PSC business our staff can be contacted by telephone 095 706 2646 and email: [email protected]

Stay Protected – Stay Safe – Stay Healthy – Stay Away – Stay Home







Tokyo Olympics Postponed

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will take place at a later date, likely some point in 2021, as the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly forced officials to postpone the Games.

Chris Kays Memorial Rugby Tournament 2020 Postponed

The Pattaya Panthers RFC announced the postponement of the Chris Kays Memorial Rugby Tournament 2020. They will reschedule the tournament for later in the year. Read Full Letter.

Wimbedon CANCELLED

Wimbledon is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since World War II that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament won’t be played.

Cricket

The Pattaya Indoor Cricket League normally held at Rugby School Thailand has been CANCELLED until further notice.

SCHOOLS

BJP Elite Academy

Due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in many countries including Thailand, following the Ministry of Education directives to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the school will be closed from Wednesday 18th March until the 31st of March 2020 or until new orders. The school will reopen on the 1st of April 2020. All the lessons will be online from Thursday 19th March







Garden International School

Garden International School closed March 18 according to the Cabinet’s resolution. It is expected that this closure will last until 31 March, but could be extended. During the closure, GIS will continue to educate your children via remote learning.



International School Chonburi

ISC will be closed Wednesday 18th 2020, following a recent directive from OPEC. We have emailed a letter to all parents confirming school closure and giving details on the matter. Please ensure you read the letter thoroughly.







International School Eastern Seaboard

ISE will be implementing a two week Campus Closure starting Tuesday, March 17 through March 30 or approximately 14 days. During these two weeks of Virtual Learning, additional disinfecting efforts will continue at ISE. School will resume again on Tuesday, March 31st, unless you hear otherwise. Please note that ISE does not have any reported case of COVID-19 diagnosed in our community. However, we feel that it is very important to take preventative measures as well as proactively prepare for upcoming unknown major issues associated with the Covid-19, both mentally and physically and in the best interest of all members of the ISE Community.

Mooltripakdee International School

MIS closed March 18th, as directed by the Thai government. We want to reassure everyone there are no cases of COVID-19 in our school. We will reopen again in time for term three on April 21st. We will be teaching our classes online from March 18 until Friday, April 3rd. If there’s any change to the schedule while we’re on break, parents will be informed.

Pan Asia International School

Based on the government announcement as precautionary measures for the Covid-19, the school will be closed for the students from March 18 for 14 days. The reopening date will be informed later.







Regents International School Pattaya

As directed by the Thai Ministry of Education, Regents International School Pattaya will be closed to students and parents from Tuesday 18 March until further notice. For any general enquiries, please contact [email protected] or [email protected] for enquiries related to student admissions.

Rugby School

Coronavirus (COVID-19) – update as of 17th March 2020: The Ministry of Education has directed that all international schools in Thailand must close their campuses until further notice from 18th March 2020. The closure will extend at least into the Songkran holiday. Further updates will be made as information is received from the Ministry of Education.

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley

A school closure will not stop the Green Valley community celebrating all of our learners’ successes. Our learners and teachers have eagerly taken on the challenge of eLearning on our journey of learning together, embracing change and new experiences. (No other announcement made public.)

Tara Pattana International School

Unfortunately the school will be temporarily closed from Wednesday 18th March until further notice due to measures taken by the Ministry of Education to reduce the spread of COVID – 19. Your children’s learning will continue with remote learning. We will be in regular communication with you during school closure.

If you don’t see your school listed here, please have them contact us at [email protected]

Loading…











