Pattaya mayor warns of social media impersonation after accounts copied

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has issued a warning to residents to be cautious after discovering that his social media accounts on Facebook, TikTok, and LINE had been impersonated by malicious individuals. The fraudulent accounts falsely used his name and photos, deceiving the public into believing they were interacting with the real mayor.







Pattaya City has taken legal steps by assigning Ms. Marayat Pongthawornphinyo, a legal officer, to file a complaint on behalf of the mayor. The complaint, aimed at prosecuting those responsible for creating the fake social media accounts, was lodged with the police. This misuse of Mayor Poramet’s identity was intended to defame him, cause public discredit, or inflict embarrassment.

The formal complaint was filed with Pol. Maj. Col. Phadungsak Inphadung at Pattaya Police Station. The case will proceed according to legal processes until a resolution is reached.





































