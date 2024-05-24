AMCHAM hosts networking and business events in Pattaya and on the Eastern Seaboard

PATTAYA, Thailand – The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) hosted a series of prominent events on the Eastern Seaboard, providing unparalleled networking and learning opportunities for its members.

The highlight was the Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking Event held at the Hilton Pattaya on May 17. This event, organized in collaboration with multiple chambers including AustCham, BCCT, BeLuThai, CanCham, FTCC, GTCC, ITCC, NTCC, SATCC, and STCC, brought together members from both Bangkok and the Eastern Seaboard. It was a vibrant platform for professionals to expand their networks and forge valuable business connections.







Preceding the networking event, AMCHAM Auto Council, HR Committee, and Manufacturing Committee hosted a compelling session on Auto EV Industry Updates & Thailand’s Talent Readiness for the EV Sector. Esteemed panelists, including Asst. Prof. Dr. Nayot Kurukitkoson of EEC; Krisda Utamote of BMW Group; and Dr. Al Damrawy of Alternative Mobility, provided insights into the electric vehicle (EV) sector. They discussed practical strategies for EV conversion, global trends in sustainable transportation, and the critical role of educational reforms and government support in developing the region’s talent pool.

Prior to the events, the visit also included exclusive factory tours to Cobra and Harley-Davidson. These tours, organized by the AMCHAM Manufacturing Committee, offered members a rare glimpse into manufacturing processes. At Cobra, members observed the production of a massive range of hand-crafted water sports equipment. At the Harley-Davidson Motor Company in Rayong, members were treated to a comprehensive tour following a safety briefing and introduction. They observed the assembly of the latest Harley-Davidson motorcycle models, gaining an inside look at the craftsmanship and innovation behind the brand.

These events underscored AMCHAM’s commitment to fostering business growth and development in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard. They provided members with crucial industry insights and opportunities to establish significant professional connections.

