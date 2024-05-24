Angry biker assaults bus driver at entrance to Colosseum Show Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An angry young biker punched an elderly microbus driver after a collision at the entrance of the Colosseum Show Pattaya on Thepprasit Road on May 23.







Thananan Sophonudomphat, 61, the driver of the minibus, recounted that while waiting at the U-turn to turn into the theatre to drop off his customers, he had his turn signals on and blinking all the time. Other vehicles stopped to let him through, but an impatient motorcyclist did not stop and collided with his bus, causing the motorbike to fall.

In a fit of anger, Kritsana Thomkham, the 28-year-old motorcycle driver, confronted Thananan and punched him in the face. The situation quickly escalated into a heated verbal altercation until police arrived to defuse the situation.

Police invited both parties to the Dong Tan Curve Sub-Station on Jomtien Beach for further questioning. They will review CCTV footage to determine fault before proceeding with legal actions as per the law.



































