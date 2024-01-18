Transvestites rob Korean of 190,000 baht gold chain

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya transvestites struck again when 3 men in women’s clothing brazenly snatched a 5-baht gold necklace valued at 190,000 Baht from a Korean tourist in the vicinity of Soi 5-6 on Pattaya Beach Road on the evening of January 16.

Recounting the harrowing experience, Mr. Heo, who had been touring Pattaya since January 1, said that on the evening of January 11, he and his friend opted for a meal near Soi 2 Pattaya Second Road, followed by a leisurely stroll along the beach. At around 8 p.m. they encountered three transvestites who engaged them in conversation, offering certain services. Mr. Heo promptly distanced himself from the trio, due to prior unsavoury encounters with similar people.







Walking away, he discovered his gold necklace was missing and alerted his Thai friend. Together, they reported the incident to the Pattaya police who inspected the crime scene and reviewed CCTV footage in the area. Unfortunately, the absence of security cameras at the exact location hindered the investigation. Despite the well-lit surroundings, the lack of surveillance equipment was disturbing.

Several days later Mr. Heo contacted the local media to express his disappointment at the lack of progress made in the investigation. He hoped for swift police action to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.































