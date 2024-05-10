Mobile phone distraction leads to collision in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A woman was trapped and injured when her blue Ford Ranger pickup truck collided with a utility pole and flipped onto its side on the parallel road to Motorway Route 7, near the toll booth in Nongprue Sub-district, east Pattaya, on May 8.







The driver, identified as Praphaporn Jokthong, 35, was rescued from the vehicle before officials arrived on the scene. She sustained minor injuries to her right hand and leg. Praphaporn admitted to being distracted while driving, reportedly engrossed in navigating via GPS on her phone causing her to collide with the streetlight pole.

Nongprue Police officers documented the scene and towed the pickup truck to a storage facility. Legal proceedings are pending, as the incident involved damage to public property.





































