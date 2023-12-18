Volunteer recruits train at graveyard to boost emergency skills

PATTAYA, Thailand – A group of new volunteer rescuers underwent a rigorous training session at a graveyard in Huay Yai Subdistrict, in east Pattaya, on December 17. The training was organized by the Search and Rescue Unit of the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Foundation Sattahip, a local charity that provides emergency services to the community.

The training session involved more than 50 new volunteers, who were joined by over 200 senior members of the unit. The volunteers were taken to the Ban Mapfakthong graveyard, where they participated in various hands-on activities to enhance their emergency response capabilities. The volunteers were equipped with face shields, which added an extra layer of challenge to the exercises. The face shields were meant to simulate the conditions of a real emergency, where visibility and communication may be limited.







The activities aimed at familiarizing the participants with the usage of various rescue tools, such as stretchers, ropes, ladders, and fire extinguishers. The volunteers also learned about the roles and responsibilities of volunteer rescuers, such as following the instructions of the team leader, coordinating with other rescuers, and providing first aid to the victims. The training session also included psychological training, where the volunteers were exposed to scenarios akin to military exercises. The scenarios involved loud noises, smoke, and simulated casualties, which tested the volunteers’ mental strength and resilience. The volunteers were expected to remain calm, focused, and compassionate in the face of adversity.

The new volunteer rescuers, who ranged from teenagers to adults, displayed enthusiasm and willingness to embrace the psychological testing. They said that they were motivated by their desire to help fellow humans in times of need, and that they were committed to the cause of the unit. Many of the volunteers expressed frustration at witnessing distressing situations without the ability to provide help due to a lack of training and responsibility. They said that joining the Search and Rescue Unit was an opportunity to develop their skills and contribute meaningfully to society.

The training session was part of the unit’s ongoing efforts to enhance the community’s preparedness for emergencies. The unit, which was established in 2004, has been providing free emergency services to the people of Sattahip and nearby areas, such as firefighting, rescue, and ambulance. The unit relies on donations and volunteers to operate, and welcomes anyone who is interested in joining. The unit’s director, Mr. Somchai Thongkham, said that the unit was proud of the new volunteer rescuers, who showed courage and dedication during the training session. He said that the unit hoped to train more volunteers in the future, and to expand its services to other areas. He also thanked the Ban Mapfakthong graveyard for allowing the unit to use its premises for the training session.





























