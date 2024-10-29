Koh Larn set to benefit from advanced waste incineration facility

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Koh Larn can look forward to the upcoming completion of a comprehensive waste incineration facility that promises to revolutionize waste management on the island, October 28.









Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet led a team of city officials in inspecting the construction progress of the integrated waste incineration project located at the Koh Larn landfill site. Accompanied by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai and other key officials, the team gathered to assess the initiative aimed at addressing the pressing waste disposal issues on the island.





Once operational, the new facility will be capable of incinerating up to 50 tons of waste per day, effectively handling both new refuse and the substantial backlog of over 50,000 tons of waste accumulated over time. Additionally, the facility will include advanced machinery that can sort 100 tons of garbage daily, significantly enhancing waste processing efficiency.

This innovative project is expected to greatly improve the waste disposal system on Koh Larn, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment for its residents.





































