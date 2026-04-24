Pattaya Mayor inspects hospital, pushes healthcare upgrade for residents and tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has visited Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital to review healthcare operations and reinforce efforts to upgrade medical services to better serve both residents and the growing number of international tourists.

During the visit on April 24, the mayor was welcomed by Dr. Wichai Thanasophon, Director of Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital, who presented an overview of the hospital’s operations across various departments and service units.

src=”https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-8611171753819704″

crossorigin=”anonymous”>





City officials said the inspection focused on improving medical service capacity, strengthening personnel management, and assessing readiness to handle increasing patient demand as Pattaya continues to grow as a major tourism destination.

The mayor emphasized the importance of developing a more efficient and responsive public health system to ensure safety and confidence for both local residents and visitors, particularly as tourist arrivals continue to rise.

The visit is part of Pattaya’s broader strategy to elevate public services alongside its goal of positioning the city as a high-quality international tourism hub with strong healthcare infrastructure.























































