Krabi ‘Ghost Office’ scam exposed, over 500 firms linked across southern Thailand

KRABI, Thailand – Police in southern Thailand have launched a sweeping crackdown on a large-scale nominee company network, uncovering more than 500 firms allegedly set up to conceal foreign business ownership across Krabi, Phuket, and Surat Thani, with links extending to other major centers including Pattaya, Bangkok, and Chiang Mai.

The operation, led by Sukkasem Nakornwilai and coordinated with provincial commerce, labor, and revenue officials, targeted an accounting firm accused of illegally registering companies for foreign nationals using Thai “nominees” as shareholders.







Investigators found that the firm used a single address to register at least six companies, all linked within a wider network spanning three provinces. Authorities seized extensive documentation tied to the establishment of hundreds of such entities, along with evidence suggesting assistance provided to foreigners to work and reside in Thailand unlawfully.

One of the most striking discoveries was a so-called “ghost office” set up on the second floor of a building. The space was staged to resemble a functioning workplace, complete with non-operational computers and over 100 company nameplates, apparently intended to mislead inspections.

In a related development, immigration police from Region 3 arrested an Israeli national believed to be part of the network. The suspect had registered a business under the guise of offering makeup and nail services, but investigators allege the operation was actually involved in producing and distributing explicit content via the OnlyFans platform.

Authorities also coordinated with police in Mae Sot to detain two Thai nationals suspected of acting as nominees to help establish multiple companies for foreign clients.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on tracing financial flows and pursuing charges related to foreign business operations, nominee arrangements, labor violations, and tax offenses.







Police described the operation as a major breakthrough against nominee networks in southern Thailand, noting that similar crackdowns are intensifying in Pattaya, Bangkok, and Chiang Mai as authorities expand efforts to dismantle illegal business structures nationwide.

Authorities warned that further action will follow to close legal loopholes and protect fair business competition in the country.

















































